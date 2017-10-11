SBS Filipino

Government may abandon clean-energy target as renewables become more affordable

Solar panels at the Daly River Solar Site in the NT.

Source: AAP

Published 11 October 2017 at 4:29pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 4:34pm
By Jarni Bakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal government has given its strongest indication yet that subsidies for cleaner energy might not be needed it despite it being a key recommendation from the country's chief scientist. The opposition has accused the Prime Minister of walking away from lower power prices for consumers Howeveer, Malcolm Turnbull insists his main focus is still affordability.

