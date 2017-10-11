Government may abandon clean-energy target as renewables become more affordable

Solar panels at the Daly River Solar Site in the NT. Source: AAP
By Jarni Bakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The federal government has given its strongest indication yet that subsidies for cleaner energy might not be needed it despite it being a key recommendation from the country's chief scientist. The opposition has accused the Prime Minister of walking away from lower power prices for consumers Howeveer, Malcolm Turnbull insists his main focus is still affordability.
