Government moves to toughen 'no jab, no pay' policy

Published 15 September 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 3:14pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Federal Government has introduced new laws which would toughen its "no jab, no pay" policy targeting parents who do not immunise their children. Under the new legislation, parents' fortnightly welfare payments would be reduced for each child not vaccinated.
