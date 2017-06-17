The three-month amnesty will allow people to surrender their unregistered and unwanted weapons without fear of prosecution.
Government offers national gun amnesty
Published 17 June 2017 at 11:21am, updated 17 June 2017 at 11:40am
By David Sharaz
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australia's first national gun amnesty in more than two decades is to begin within weeks, with the aim of keeping some of the more than a quarter of a million illegal firearms out of criminal hands. Image: Guns (AAP)
