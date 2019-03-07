SBS Filipino

Government opens up 15,000 temporary Sponsored Parent visa placements

SBS Filipino

grandparents are whisking an egg and preparing breakfast with toddler

Minimum income of $83,454.80 required for new parent sponsor visa. Source: Getty Images

Published 7 March 2019 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:20pm
By Ronald Manila, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS

Parents or grandparents will be allowed to stay in Australia for a continuous five-year visa rather than the usual year-long limit as the federal government introduces a new temporary Sponsored Parent visa commencing on 17 April 2019.

From April 17, the new
temporary Sponsored Parent Visa
will be available for migrants seeking to get their parents to come to Australia.

Under this visa, parents and grandparents of approved sponsors can now come to Australia and stay for a continuous period of five years.

There is also an option to apply for a second visa for another five years after a short period outside Australia, which allows parents and grandparents to be able to spend up to 10 years in Australia.

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman announced on Monday that the new visa demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting migrant communities.

 “Up to 15,000 Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visas may be granted each year, ensuring reunions are possible for many families,” Mr Coleman said.

If the cap is reached, no further visas will be granted until 1 July next year.

Australian sponsors are required to act as financial guarantor and will have to take out private health insurance for their parents or grandparents.

“Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa holders are not entitled to Medicare benefits,” migration agent, Jess Icao told SBS Filipino.

“Rather than paying for tickets every time their parents would come to Australia to visit, they can stay here for a continuous period of five years.”

