Government picks first area for proposed drug-testing of jobseekers

Published 23 August 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Turnbull Government has selected the south-western Sydney area of Canterbury-Bankstown as the first location for a proposed drug-testing trial of new jobseekers. Welfare recipients in the area could be randomly tested for drugs from the start of next year.

 Image: Samples await drug-testing in a lab (SBS)

