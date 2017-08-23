Government picks first area for proposed drug-testing of jobseekers

Image: Samples await drug-testing in a lab (SBS)
Published 23 August 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 4:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government has selected the south-western Sydney area of Canterbury-Bankstown as the first location for a proposed drug-testing trial of new jobseekers. Welfare recipients in the area could be randomly tested for drugs from the start of next year.
