Saying it will do everything in its power to keep Australians safe, the government says it will introduce laws so communications between terrorists, paedophiles and organised crime gangs can be intercepted.
Government plans to force tech services to decrypt messages
Published 20 July 2017 at 11:56am, updated 21 July 2017 at 1:29pm
By David Sharaz
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government has announced plans to force overseas technology companies to unlock encrypted messages.
