Saying it will do everything in its power to keep Australians safe, the government says it will introduce laws so communications between terrorists, paedophiles and organised crime gangs can be intercepted.
Government plans to force tech services to decrypt messages
WhatsApp and Facebook app icons on a smartphone in New York
Published 16 July 2017 at 10:56am
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government has announced plans to force overseas technology companies to unlock encrypted messages.
Available in other languages
