Government pledges $130 billion wage subsidy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's $130b wage subsidy package at a press conference at Parliament House Source: AAP
Published 31 March 2020 at 7:57am, updated 31 March 2020 at 11:35am
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government pledges the biggest stimulus package in Australian history in an effort to support businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published 31 March 2020 at 7:57am, updated 31 March 2020 at 11:35am
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share