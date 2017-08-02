Image: The Department of Immigration and Border Protection office in Sydney (AAP)
Government proposes major overhaul of visa and citizenship system
Published 2 August 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 3 August 2017 at 10:25am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has proposed major changes it says will simplify and modernise Australia's visa system. Under the changes visa applicants may need to supply biometric data and the number of visas available could be slashed.
