Government pushes visa, deportation powers

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

Published 6 January 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 6 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Federal Government is considering new laws to cancel the visas of people convicted of serious crimes and even to initiate deportation procedures.

It comes amid reports Cabinet is powerless to act against the tens of thousands of visa overstayers in Australia and follows calls for tougher measures to find them.

