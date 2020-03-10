Government ready to enforce strict laws to combat COVID-19 spread

勞資關係部長波達因性侵案牽身休假兩星期，但政府銳意推出勞資關係改革法例。 Source: AAP
Published 10 March 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 1:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies, federal authorities have foreshadowed using strict biosecurity laws to restrict the movement of those suspected to have the coronavirus.
