SBS Filipino

Government ready to enforce strict laws to combat COVID-19 spread

SBS Filipino

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter

勞資關係部長波達因性侵案牽身休假兩星期，但政府銳意推出勞資關係改革法例。 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 1:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies, federal authorities have foreshadowed using strict biosecurity laws to restrict the movement of those suspected to have the coronavirus.

Published 10 March 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 1:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom