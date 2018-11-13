Government relaxing visa rules for foreign farm workers

Source: AAP
The Federal Government says it will relax visa rules for foreign farm workers in a bid to permanently end worker shortages on farms. The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the changes, but the Australian Workers' Union has expressed concern it will expose foreign workers to further exploitation.
