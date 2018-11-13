SBS Filipino

Government relaxing visa rules for foreign farm workers

PM Scott Morrison at Gold Coast Train station

Source: AAP

Published 13 November 2018 at 2:17pm, updated 14 November 2018 at 9:27am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government says it will relax visa rules for foreign farm workers in a bid to permanently end worker shortages on farms. The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the changes, but the Australian Workers' Union has expressed concern it will expose foreign workers to further exploitation.

