Government reveals plans to guarantee reliable power supplies

Energy crisis

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2022 at 11:06am, updated 21 June 2022 at 12:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A draft plan has been developed by the Energy Security Board, recommending electricity generators be paid to guarantee reliable power supplies for the national grid.

Highlights
  • The federal government's Energy Security Board is proposing a 'capacity mechanism' that would see electricity generators, including coal and gas plants, paid to guarantee reliable supplies.
  • States and territories have the final say on which generators are eligible for payments.
  • Greens leader Adam Bandt says coal and gas corporations should not be rewarded.
Plano na gagarantiya sa suplay ng kuryente sa Australia inihayag ng pamahalaan

