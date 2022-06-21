Government reveals plans to guarantee reliable power supplies

Highlights
- The federal government's Energy Security Board is proposing a 'capacity mechanism' that would see electricity generators, including coal and gas plants, paid to guarantee reliable supplies.
- States and territories have the final say on which generators are eligible for payments.
- Greens leader Adam Bandt says coal and gas corporations should not be rewarded.
Plano na gagarantiya sa suplay ng kuryente sa Australia inihayag ng pamahalaan
SBS Filipino
21/06/202205:19
