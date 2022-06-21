Government reveals plans to guarantee reliable power supplies

Highlights The federal government's Energy Security Board is proposing a 'capacity mechanism' that would see electricity generators, including coal and gas plants, paid to guarantee reliable supplies.

States and territories have the final say on which generators are eligible for payments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt says coal and gas corporations should not be rewarded.

Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO Plano na gagarantiya sa suplay ng kuryente sa Australia inihayag ng pamahalaan SBS Filipino 21/06/2022 05:19 Play





Advertisement







Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.