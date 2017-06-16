Government reveals revamped citizenship test
Published 16 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 2:35pm
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government has revealed details of its proposed revamp of Australia's citizenship test. The bill was introduced to parliament Thursday, 15 June. If passed, it would require aspiring citizens to sit a more challenging English language exam. Labor is undecided on the bill, but is already warning the new English test could be too hard. Image: Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (AAP)
Published 16 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 2:35pm
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share