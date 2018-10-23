Government rules out extending My Health Record opt out period

There are calls for an extension to give Australians a better understanding of how the system will work and how their data will be protected online.
Published 23 October 2018 at 12:02pm, updated 24 October 2018 at 5:10pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A Senate committee has recommended patients be given another year to opt out of the controversial My Health Record medical data system.
