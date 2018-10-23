SBS Filipino

Government rules out extending My Health Record opt out period

My Health Record on Mobile phone

Published 23 October 2018 at 12:02pm, updated 24 October 2018 at 5:10pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A Senate committee has recommended patients be given another year to opt out of the controversial My Health Record medical data system.

Available in other languages
There are calls for an extension to give Australians a better understanding of how the system will work and how their data will be protected online.

