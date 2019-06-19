SBS Filipino

Government says it plans to go ahead with proposed changes to citizenship tests

SBS Filipino

Akram Abu Hamdan

Akram Abu Hamdan in his store in Lygon Street, Melbourne Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 June 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 19 June 2019 at 2:47pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Immigration Minister denies reports that proposed changes to the citizenship test will no longer be going ahead. The changes, which were announced in 2017, would make permanent residents wait longer and require evidence of their English proficiency before they can apply.

Published 19 June 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 19 June 2019 at 2:47pm
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom