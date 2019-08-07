SBS Filipino

Government tightens visa character test

Minister for Immigration David Coleman (file photo)

دیوید کولمن، وزیر مهاجرت و شهروندی می‌گوید صلاحیت‌های بیشتر در بیرون انداختن مجرمان خارجی، برای محافظت از آسترالیایی‌ها ضروری است. Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 8:39am
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tens of thousands of migrants could have their visas cancelled under proposed laws to tighten the character test. The changes introduced to Parliament last month are expected to have a disproportionate effect on New Zealanders living in Australia, deepening a growing rift between the two countries over deportations.

