Government tightens visa character test

دیوید کولمن، وزیر مهاجرت و شهروندی میگوید صلاحیتهای بیشتر در بیرون انداختن مجرمان خارجی، برای محافظت از آسترالیاییها ضروری است. Source: AAP
Published 7 August 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 8:39am
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Tens of thousands of migrants could have their visas cancelled under proposed laws to tighten the character test. The changes introduced to Parliament last month are expected to have a disproportionate effect on New Zealanders living in Australia, deepening a growing rift between the two countries over deportations.
