Government to consider deporting minors involved in criminal activity

site_197_Filipino_619550.JPG

Published 21 January 2017 at 7:41am, updated 21 January 2017 at 7:43am
Victoria Police has confirmed it has identified several minors for deportation over their alleged involvement in criminal activity. Photo: Minister Peter Dutton of Immigration (AAP)

The Federal Government says it is considering changing the law so it can deport teenagers.

