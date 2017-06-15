SBS Filipino

Government under fire over encrypted data push

A programmer shows a sample of decrypting source code in Taipei, Taiwan Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2017 at 11:36am
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Cybersecurity experts have criticised federal government plans to press technology companies to share encrypted data with security agencies in the name of fighting terrorism.

They say it would weaken existing encryption technology and leave individuals', business and government information online dangerously exposed.

