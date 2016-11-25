SBS Filipino

Government warned of backlash if they scrap seniors' tax breaks

Published 25 November 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 2:21pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Seniors' groups are warning of a retiree backlash over calls to scrap lucrative tax breaks and rebates for the over-65s. A leading economic analysis centre believes the cuts are too generous and cost the budget more than a billion dollars a year.

Image: calls for changes to lucrative tax rebates and (AAP)

