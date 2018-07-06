SBS Filipino

Government's redress scheme now in effect

Malcolm Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hailed NSW and Victoria for signing the redress scheme. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 6 July 2018 at 12:57pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 1:06pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Up to 60,000 child-abuse survivors gave evidence during the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. As of Sunday, many are eligible for the government’s national redress scheme, finally getting the compensation and apology they have been waiting for.

