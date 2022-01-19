SBS Filipino

Gov't calls for booster shot amid rising COVID death toll

SBS Filipino

Australia reported 100 COVID-19 deaths

Australia reported 100 COVID-19 deaths Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2022 at 12:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:22pm
By TJ Correa, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

58 deaths have been reported in New South Wales and Victoria last 18th of January 2022, the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia

Published 19 January 2022 at 12:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:22pm
By TJ Correa, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights

  • The first 1.2 million rapid, at-home tests ordered by the New South Wales government have arrived, with another 15 million expected within a week.
  • Code Brown has been declared for all Melbourne hospitals and six regional ones.
  • South Australia Premier Steven Marshall appeared optimistic reflecting on the reduction of COVID cases
Advertisement
Listen to podcast here:

LISTEN TO
Gov't calls for booster shot amid rising COVID death toll image

Mga residente hinihikayat na magpa-booster shot matapos maitala ang pinakamataas na bilang ng mga namatay sa COVID

SBS Filipino

19/01/202205:20


Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?