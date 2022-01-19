Gov't calls for booster shot amid rising COVID death toll

Highlights
- The first 1.2 million rapid, at-home tests ordered by the New South Wales government have arrived, with another 15 million expected within a week.
- Code Brown has been declared for all Melbourne hospitals and six regional ones.
- South Australia Premier Steven Marshall appeared optimistic reflecting on the reduction of COVID cases
Advertisement
Listen to podcast here:
LISTEN TO
Mga residente hinihikayat na magpa-booster shot matapos maitala ang pinakamataas na bilang ng mga namatay sa COVID
SBS Filipino
19/01/202205:20