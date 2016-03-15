SBS Filipino

Govt Pushes Ahead with Senate Vote Legislation

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_480065.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 March 2016 at 10:26am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A crossbench attempt to fast-track a Senate debate on restoring the building industry watchdog, the Australian Building and Construction Commission, has been quashed by the federal government and the Greens. Image: The Motoring Enthusiasts Partys Ricky Muir in parliament.(AAP)

Published 16 March 2016 at 10:26am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as the last scheduled days of parliamentary sittings get underway before the Budget is handed down, the government says, in May.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January