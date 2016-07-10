Grab a book, leave a book

Nic Lowe founded the Street Library in Australia and tells us how you can build your own little street library in front of your own home. https://streetlibrary.org.au/
Published 10 July 2016 at 11:46am, updated 10 July 2016 at 12:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Do you love to read? Great stories are meant to be shared among friends or can be a great way to meet friends. Photo: Nic Lowe and his own Street Library (supplied by Nic Lowe)
