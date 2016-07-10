SBS Filipino

Grab a book, leave a book

Nic Lowe

Published 10 July 2016 at 11:46am, updated 10 July 2016 at 12:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Do you love to read? Great stories are meant to be shared among friends or can be a great way to meet friends. Photo: Nic Lowe and his own Street Library (supplied by Nic Lowe)

Nic Lowe founded the Street Library in Australia and tells us how you can build your own little street library in front of your own home. https://streetlibrary.org.au/

 

 

 

 

 

