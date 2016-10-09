SBS Filipino

Grand Fiesta Kultura 2016: A celebration like no other

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_567408.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2016 at 11:46am, updated 10 October 2016 at 10:05pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Last October 3, the 28th year of the longest running Filipino festival in Australia was held. Image: food and trade stalls (SBS Filipino radio)

Published 9 October 2016 at 11:46am, updated 10 October 2016 at 10:05pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

The said occasion was filled with music, food and smiles from the faces of the Filipinos who attended the event.

 

Cybelle Diones reports about the Fiesta Kultura 2016.

 






















 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks