Greater knowledge and awareness of breast cancer recurrence needed

site_197_Filipino_670459.JPG

Published 22 April 2017 at 9:01am, updated 22 April 2017 at 9:07am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Breast cancer awareness has greatly improved over recent decades but a new study has found many don't understand about the recurrence of breast cancer. Image: Breast cancer imaging (AAP)

A new poll, by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, found very few Australians realised breast cancer can stay dormant in the body for more than 10 years, even after treatment.

