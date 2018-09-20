SBS Filipino

Green tea offers hope up on Mangrove Mountain

SBS Filipino

Akio Onozawa at the green-tea farm

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 20 September 2018 at 12:53pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For centuries, the Japanese have been drinking green tea as an important part of their culture and everyday life. Image: Akio Onozawa at the green-tea farm (SBS)

Published 20 September 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 20 September 2018 at 12:53pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now, Australian farmers are harvesting the exotic crop with great success to meet Asia's rising demand.

 

And agricultural analysts suggest Australia could one day be a major exporter of green tea in the global market.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom