Greens question political donations after Senator Day resigns

Homes are left unfinished and customers contemplating insurance claims after the failure of Bob Day's building empire. The former Senator has resigned last Monday after his building group went into liquidation. And now the Greens say questions should be asked about payments made by one of Mr Day's businesses to his political party.
