Greens question political donations after Senator Day resigns

site_197_Filipino_572757.JPG

Published 19 October 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:29pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Homes are left unfinished and customers contemplating insurance claims after the failure of Bob Day's building empire. The former Senator has resigned last Monday after his building group went into liquidation. And now the Greens say questions should be asked about payments made by one of Mr Day's businesses to his political party.

 Image: Former Senator Bob Day and Justice Party Senator Derryn Hinch. (AAP)

