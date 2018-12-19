SBS Filipino

Growing up between cultures: How Filipino-Australian teenagers cope

SBS Filipino

St Albas Youth Group

Music is a huge part of their regular activities Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2018 at 12:52pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 2:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Young Filipino Australians share their experiences growing up with their first generation migrant parents and how being part of a group of fellow Filipino-Australians help them with issues they face as teenagers.

Published 19 December 2018 at 12:52pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 2:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom