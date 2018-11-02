SBS Filipino

Growing waistlines can affect your fertility

weight loss can help overcome fertility stuggles

weight loss of 10% increases the chances of conceiving Source: Getty Images

Published 2 November 2018 at 5:57pm, updated 2 November 2018 at 6:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Recent studies have shown an increase in obesity rates of around 10% over the past 20 years. One in five Australian women will struggle to fall pregnant due to growing waistline or obesity. However, a weight loss of just ten percent has help increase the chances of conception. Dr Asma'a Gundru explains the relationship between obesity and fertility.

