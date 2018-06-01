GST changes lead to Amazon changes for Australians

Changes coming for Australian Amazon customers Source: AAP
Published 1 June 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 1 June 2018 at 3:35pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians will soon be unable to buy items from Amazon's overseas online stores. Amazon's move comes in response to new changes to Australia's goods-and-services tax, or GST.
