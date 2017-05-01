GST review pits states against each other

The Turnbull government claims the review will benefit everyone, but some state leaders say the move is purely political, and is aimed at bolstering voter support in Western Australia.
Published 1 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 1 May 2017 at 1:43pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has ordered an independent review into how G-S-T (Goods and services tax) revenue is carved up among the states and territories. Image: The federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.(AAP)
Published 1 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 1 May 2017 at 1:43pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share