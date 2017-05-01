SBS Filipino

GST review pits states against each other

Published 1 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 1 May 2017 at 1:43pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Ronald Manila
The federal government has ordered an independent review into how G-S-T (Goods and services tax) revenue is carved up among the states and territories. Image: The federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.(AAP)

The Turnbull government claims the review will benefit everyone, but some state leaders say the move is purely political, and is aimed at bolstering voter support in Western Australia.

 

 

 

