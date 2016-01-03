Guinea Declared Free of Ebola, Leaving Only Liberia

The announcement was made at a ceremony in the capital Conakry, where people greeted the news with mixed emotions.
Published 3 January 2016 at 11:51am, updated 3 January 2016 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organisation has declared the African nation of Guinea free of Ebola, a major milestone in the fight against the world's worst outbreak of the disease. Image: Mohamed Belhocine (centre) makes the announcement (AAP)
Published 3 January 2016 at 11:51am, updated 3 January 2016 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share