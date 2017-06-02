Gunman in the Resorts World Shooting is dead

Published 2 June 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Shirley Escalante, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The lone gunman in the Resorts World Hotel was found dead in his hotel room. Image: PHILIPPINES, Manila: Armed police are deployed outside the Resorts World Manila after gunfire and explosions were heard inside the building. Several people were injured before officers gained control of the situation early on June 2, 2017. (AAP Image/NEWZULU/alecs ongcal)
Published 2 June 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Shirley Escalante, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share