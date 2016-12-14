Guterres takes over as UN secretary-general

.Image: New UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AAP)
Published 14 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:26pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres has been sworn in as the ninth United Nations secretary-general
Published 14 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:26pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share