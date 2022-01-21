Hair problems lead to loss of self-confidence for some Australians, according to survey

Highlights 50 per cent of Australians suffer from hair problems during the summer season causing them to lose their self-confidence to go out and socialise with others.

Common hair problems are dandruff, itchy scalp, hair dryness and split ends.

Hairstylist with 10 years of experience says be proactive about protecting your hair from harsh saltwater or chlorine pools this summer.

Summer may be the season of fun, but it can also bring a loss of self-confidence for some, not because of not having a beach body but because of hair problems.





According to a survey, 50 per cent of Australians suffer from hair problems in the hot season causing them to lose their self-confidence to go out and socialise with others.





Professional hairstylist with 10 years of experience and salon owner, Lexxy Love says that the hair is dealing with so much heat during summer.





"Our hair holds bacteria and viruses especially during summer. There’s a lot of internal and external factors that can affect the health of our hair but there are also solutions for that.”





Common hair problems and treatment

Dry hair





“If your hair is dry, you have to find products that says hydrating. Make sure to also drink plenty of water and take your vitamins.”





Ms Lexxy Love says that the use of hydrating shampoo, conditioner and oil can help bring back a healthy hair.





She adds that using products with SPF will protect the hair from the UV rays.





“Try deep conditioning once and twice a week it would make a big difference.”





Dandruff and itchy scalp





“If our scalp is dehydrated, its going to be itchy. Moisturise your scalp.”





Ms Lexxy Love says that from her experience, many Filipinos wash their hair every day. While this a good practice, washing the hair every day can speed up oil production making it prone to dry scalp and hair.





People suffering from excessive dandruff can also try medicated shampoo and organic hair products, she adds.





“Dandruff can also be due to product build up, overproducing sweat glands and those who have thick hair.”





Split ends





To avoid split ends, Ms Lexxy Love recommends people to get a regular trim or haircut.





She also emphasises the importance of having a regular hairdresser who will monitor the health of your hair and scalp.





“If you stick to one hairdresser, they can see the improvement of your hair."





Getting out in the sun and regaining self-confidence

Because its summer, most people will be out in the sun and beach. Ms Lexxy Love says it’s vital to protect the hair against harsh elements.





“Before hitting the beach or pool, prepare your hair with oil mixing it with conditioner, then put it on your hair. It will act as a barrier against chlorine or seawater."





And to regain self-confidence, consult a professional who will help you maintain confidence with your hair and yourself, she adds.





Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.





