Cost of living affecting social cohesion in Australia according to Scanlon report

Social cohesion in Australia is gradually declining amid political and economic pressures. Source: AAP

Social cohesion in Australia is gradually declining amid political and economic pressures.

KEY POINTS
  • The Scanlon Foundation Research Institute’s annual Mapping Social Cohesion Report reveals that economic pressures and inequality are the most significant issues affecting Australians today.
  • Despite economic concerns, respondents remain enthusiastic about cultural diversity - with 89 per cent of Australians agreeing that multiculturalism has been good for Australia, while 86 per cent agree that immigrants are good for Australia’s economy.
  • With financial pressures heightened, the proportion of people who are satisfied with their finances dropped to 61 per cent in 2023 - down from 64 per cent last year.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Halaga ng pamumuhay nakakaapekto sa pagkakaisa ng lipunan sa Australia

SBS Filipino

14/11/202308:01
