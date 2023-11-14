Cost of living affecting social cohesion in Australia according to Scanlon report

KEY POINTS
- The Scanlon Foundation Research Institute’s annual Mapping Social Cohesion Report reveals that economic pressures and inequality are the most significant issues affecting Australians today.
- Despite economic concerns, respondents remain enthusiastic about cultural diversity - with 89 per cent of Australians agreeing that multiculturalism has been good for Australia, while 86 per cent agree that immigrants are good for Australia’s economy.
- With financial pressures heightened, the proportion of people who are satisfied with their finances dropped to 61 per cent in 2023 - down from 64 per cent last year.
Halaga ng pamumuhay nakakaapekto sa pagkakaisa ng lipunan sa Australia
SBS Filipino