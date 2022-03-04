Half a million people across New South Wales subject to flood warnings or evacuation orders

Highlights
- Aside from disaster payments, there will be grants of up to $75,000 are to be made available to primary producers in New South Wales while small businesses can receive up to $50,000.
- $210 million is being promised to assist with the clean-up, $1 million is available to councils and $6.5 million will provide Community Recovery Officers.
- The federal government stands ready to provide similar financial help to victims of the flooding in Queensland once a request is received from the Queensland Premier.
