Half a million people across New South Wales subject to flood warnings or evacuation orders

Queensland floods

Queensland flood Source: (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Published 4 March 2022 at 11:08am, updated 4 March 2022 at 12:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by TJ Correa
More than 17,000 homes and businesses have been inundated and large parts of the region remain underwater.

Highlights
  • Aside from disaster payments, there will be grants of up to $75,000 are to be made available to primary producers in New South Wales while small businesses can receive up to $50,000.
  • $210 million is being promised to assist with the clean-up, $1 million is available to councils and $6.5 million will provide Community Recovery Officers.
  • The federal government stands ready to provide similar financial help to victims of the flooding in Queensland once a request is received from the Queensland Premier.
Kalahating milyong residente ng New South Wales, nahaharap pa din sa babala ng mga pagbaha at paglikas

