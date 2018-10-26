Hannya Girls, Pinay girl power on screen

Jeannette Valencia and Demz Latlo Source: supplied by J Valencia
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipinas in Melbourne take part in an independent action film Hannya Girl, Jeannette Valencia plays the role of the Masked Avenger and Demz Latlo as Hannya Girl. They take us behind the scenes and share what it's like to prepare for an action scene.
