Hannya Girls, Pinay girl power on screen

Hanyya Girl

Jeannette Valencia and Demz Latlo Source: supplied by J Valencia

Published 26 October 2018 at 4:36pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 5:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Filipinas in Melbourne take part in an independent action film Hannya Girl, Jeannette Valencia plays the role of the Masked Avenger and Demz Latlo as Hannya Girl. They take us behind the scenes and share what it's like to prepare for an action scene.

