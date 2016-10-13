SBS Filipino

Hanson backs Burston's 'multiculturalism has failed'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_569448.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2016 at 12:26pm
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One Nation senator Brian Burston, in his maiden speech to parliament, has proclaimed multiculturalism in Australia a failure. Image: Brian Burston gets a hug from Pauline Hanson after speech (AAP)

Published 13 October 2016 at 12:26pm
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He has also taken aim at SBS, NITV and the ABC and proposed funding what he calls an alternative "patriotic broadcasting" corporation.

 

He says it could serve the interests of what he called "mainstream Australia."

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks