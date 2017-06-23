Hanson sharply criticised over autism comments

She has refused to back down from her suggestion that some children with autism should be segregated from mainstream classrooms.
Published 24 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:33am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is facing a barrage of criticism for her comments yesterday (wed) about children with autism. Image: Labor MP Emma Husar (AAP)
Published 24 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:33am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share