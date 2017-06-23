SBS Filipino

Hanson sharply criticised over autism comments

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_705412.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:33am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is facing a barrage of criticism for her comments yesterday (wed) about children with autism. Image: Labor MP Emma Husar (AAP)

Published 24 June 2017 at 9:31am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:33am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She has refused to back down from her suggestion that some children with autism should be segregated from mainstream classrooms.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul