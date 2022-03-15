Happy spouse, happy house: A couple’s secret to a peaceful, fulfilling home life

Highlights One in two Aussies admits that isolation during the pandemic has negatively impacted their relationship with their partner.

A study from Michigan State University suggests that people whose spouses are happier are also in better shape.

Married couple Dario and Christine turn to a reward system to make each other happy.

In an interview with SBS Filipino 's Love Down Under segment, married couple Dario and Christine say this is especially true for them.





The couple believes that communication and compromise are the most important pillars of a healthy and happy relationship.





"A give and take relationship is crucial. I like it when I am able to give happiness to my wife. Even if it means sacrificing my own happiness for her. I guess this is what they call unconditional love."





It was in 2005 when the couple met and became lovers. In 2011, the couple tied the knot and migrated to Australia in the year 2013.





The couple who is now 11 years married says that one of the formulas to their harmonious relationship is through what they call a 'reward system'.





"I am outgoing while Dario is more of a home buddy. I like to go camping, while he likes to play video games and go to the mall. Since we have opposite hobbies, we try to meet in the middle. If I ask him to go camping with me, in return, he gets to buy his favourite collector's item. It works for us because we both get what we want," Christine says.





Dario shares that while they don't agree on everything, they make it a point to talk things out so they can achieve a good outcome.





"I believe we develop a conflict resolution skill when we go through disagreements. From that dispute, you learn to work out your problem. It's a great help because the truth is you will never agree all the time. So you also have to prepare for the conflict. In the future, if you have problems, you will know how to approach them."





While the pandemic had negatively changed the way other couples communicated, the pair says the lockdown turned out to be a favourable moment for them because it brought them closer to each other.





'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.





