SBS Filipino

Harmonico Filipino brings Christmas harmony

SBS Filipino

Harmonico Filipino

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2017 at 11:21am, updated 21 December 2017 at 11:43am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A regular voice -- and sight -- in Catholic Sunday masses across Melbourne, the choral group Harmonico Filipino has through the years earned a strong following not just from the community. But it is the festive Christmas season that echoes their timbres outside the churches.

Published 21 December 2017 at 11:21am, updated 21 December 2017 at 11:43am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chair Alfred Araya shares the secrets of their continuing success.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul