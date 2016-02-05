SBS Filipino

Harsher Punishments for Underpaying Employers

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471356.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bosses who rip off workers could be jailed and fined tens of thousands of dollars, under a new plan revealed by the federal opposition. Image: 7/11 is facing allegations of underpaying workers (AAP)

Published 5 February 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The policy is in response to the scandal that saw workers ripped off thousands by convenience store chain 7/11 (seven-eleven).

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January