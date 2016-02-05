Harsher Punishments for Underpaying Employers

The policy is in response to the scandal that saw workers ripped off thousands by convenience store chain 7/11 (seven-eleven).
Published 5 February 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bosses who rip off workers could be jailed and fined tens of thousands of dollars, under a new plan revealed by the federal opposition. Image: 7/11 is facing allegations of underpaying workers (AAP)
Published 5 February 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share