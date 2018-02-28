'Have we all gone completely mad?': UN Rights chief slams rise in xenophobia

Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2018 at 2:28pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 2:30pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

The U-N High Commissioner for Human Rights has sharply criticised Hungary and Poland over their migration policies, calling their leaders xenophobic and racist. He made the comments in his final address to the U-N's Human Rights Council, on the same day as Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove delivered Australia's first address as a Council member.
