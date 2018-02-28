SBS Filipino

'Have we all gone completely mad?': UN Rights chief slams rise in xenophobia

at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council Source: AAP

Published 28 February 2018 at 2:28pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 2:30pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The U-N High Commissioner for Human Rights has sharply criticised Hungary and Poland over their migration policies, calling their leaders xenophobic and racist. He made the comments in his final address to the U-N's Human Rights Council, on the same day as Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove delivered Australia's first address as a Council member.

