Having a say in Australia is part of Democratic Process

However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.
Published 20 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. Image: Having your say in Australia (Getty Images)
Published 20 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share