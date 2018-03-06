SBS Filipino

He is not coming after all

First ASEAN-Australia Summit in Laos in 2016

Source: ASEAN

Published 6 March 2018 at 1:56pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 2:04pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After so many guessing games -- anxious and alarmed waitings -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is not attending the Australia-ASEAN Summit hosted by the government in Sydney to the distraught - or delight - of the highly-divided Filipino-Australian community. Image: First ASEAN-Australia Summit in Laos in 2016 (ASEAN)

Duterte will skip the historic event to attend a graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy and send foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano to represent him.

