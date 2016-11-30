Head over heart when it comes to supporting charities

Image: November 28 - December 4 is Give Now Week (Pixabay/Maialisa CC0)
Published 30 November 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 30 November 2016 at 4:52pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A recent study has revealed that most Australians are more rational than emotional when donating. Australian charities receive around $6.8 billion in donations. Glenda Wynyard from Chaos Media says that while financial support is valuable, there are other ways to help.
