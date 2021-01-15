Health authorities confirm Philippines' first case of the new UK-variant of Covid-19

Investigation is underway as to where the man who traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates got the new UK variant of COVID-19.





This is the first case in the Philippines of the said new variant.











Advertisement







Highlights





Philippine health authorities are tracing who have come in contact with the Filipino man who is the first case of COVID-19 UK variant in the country.





The man traveled to Dubai on December 28 and returned to the Philippines on January 6.





There are recommendations to include United Arab Emirates in the list of countries subject to Philippine travel restrictions.

















The Department of Health is seeking the help of local governments to help it contact other passengers aboard Emirates Flight EK-332, the same plane in which the man who tested positive was on board.









