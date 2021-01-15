SBS Filipino

Health authorities confirm Philippines' first case of the new UK-variant of Covid-19

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque III Source: Screenshot from DOH website

Published 15 January 2021 at 11:27am, updated 15 January 2021 at 11:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Philippine authorities have confirmed the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom has entered the country, as a man who returned from Dubai has tested positive for the UK variant.

Investigation is underway as to where the man who traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates got the new UK variant of COVID-19.

This is the first case in the Philippines of the said new variant.

 

Philippine health authorities are tracing who have come in contact with the Filipino man who is the first case of COVID-19 UK variant in the country.

The man traveled to Dubai on December 28 and returned to the Philippines on January 6.

There are recommendations to include United Arab Emirates in the list of countries subject to Philippine travel restrictions.

 

 

The Department of Health is seeking the help of local governments to help it contact other passengers aboard Emirates Flight EK-332, the same plane in which the man who tested positive was on board.

 

