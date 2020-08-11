SBS Filipino

Health care workers exposed as coronavirus tolls pass unhappy markers

SBS Filipino

Healthcare workers collect tests at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, 23 July 2020

Healthcare workers collect tests at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, 23 July 2020 Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2020 at 11:59am, updated 12 August 2020 at 11:59am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health experts are expressing concerns about adequate protection for frontline workers, as countries around the world pass grim milestones.

Published 11 August 2020 at 11:59am, updated 12 August 2020 at 11:59am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom